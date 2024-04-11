DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mona Miari Exclusive Album Preview Concert

DROM
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dedicated to showcasing the richness of Arabic culture and music, Mona embarked on a professional music career, taking part of various cultural festivals and concerts where she combines Palestinian/Levantine folklore into her performances and repertoire, e...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

