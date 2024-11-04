Top track

METZ + Guest

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

« Punk, sensible & Flamboyant : un trésor de rock exaspéré venu du Canada » les Inrocks

Alex Edkins, Hayden Menzies et Chris Slorach forment le groupe Metz nouvellement signé sur le prestigieux label Sub Pop .

Metz joue comme un seul instrument puissant...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par LOUD BOOKING.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Metz

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

