Lino D'Angiò in "Lezioni di Napoletanità" al Teatro Summarte
Lino D'Angiò in "Lezioni di Napoletanità" vi aspetta al Teatro Summarte, venerdì 12 Aprile 2024 ore 21:00. I napoletani hanno una marcia in più ...‘na pezza a culore! Lo sanno bene Lino D’Angiò,...
