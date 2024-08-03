DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Quiet Hounds

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Quiet Hounds live at Eddie's Attic!

Eric Toledo, Michael Dorio, and Brad Hagen met while attending University in Athens, GA. This brotherly band of musicians would find their way through a variety of formats, indie labels, scattered touring, and publishin...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quiet Hounds

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.