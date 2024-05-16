Top track

ME ND ADAM w/ Jeff Draco and Tre' Amani

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Me Nd Adam

Me Nd Adam is an Austin, TX based alternative Americana duo. Known to their fans for their heartfelt anthems, accessibility, and rambunctious behavior, Me Nd Adam are the original trash-wave trail-blazers.

Event information

Me nd Adam

with Jeff Draco and Tre' Amani

American Drip Tour

Thursday, May 16th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tre’ Amani, Me Nd Adam, Jeff Draco

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

