Hecho En Mexico

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 7 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
Paloma presenta…HECHO EN MÉXICO!

Join us for an all-night, all-Mexican takeover of C’mon Everybody! Begin the night with a Gallery Opening Reception at 8:00 pm featuring the work of 5 local Mexican artists exploring their queerness through the lens of Mex...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Paloma
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

