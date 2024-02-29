Top track

If I Had a Heart

Fever Ray

Bristol Beacon
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

If I Had a Heart
About

Fever Ray, the experimental synthpop moniker of Karin Dreijer, has released their first new album in five-plus years – ‘Radical Romantics’. Devastating, tender and peaceful, the album features collaborations with Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and At...

14+ (U18s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fever Ray

Venue

Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

