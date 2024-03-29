DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beyonce act ii Listening Experience

Moonshine Saloon
Fri, 29 Mar, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Howdy London! Beyoncé said act ii is ready, are y'all?

Since it's a country album we're giving you an EXPERIENCE at the Moonshine Saloon. Moonshine has crafted some country cocktails so you can get your line-dance on to the album. So saddle up, dust those...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MCO (Main Characters Only).
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Moonshine Saloon

28-30 Houndsditch, City of London, London, EC3A 7DB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.