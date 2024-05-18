DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Artwork Brief
Logo(s) to include: SF/WI/PH/DICE
World Island presents
Saturday 18th May 2024
Children Of Zeus
Face Soul
Natanya
Nate Brazier
Eve Buckley
Plus more to be announced
Line Up Subject To Change.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs