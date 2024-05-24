Top track

Brainiac - Hot Metal Doberman's

Brainiac

The Horseshoe Tavern
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$35.92

About

Collective Concerts Presents: Brainiac

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brainiac

Venue

The Horseshoe Tavern

370 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

