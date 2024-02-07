Top track

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard - National Rust

TGT presents: Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (Intimate Show)

The George Tavern
Wed, 7 Feb, 8:00 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ahead of the release of their new album 'Skinwalker', Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard grace our stage for an intimate warm-up show before embarking on their UK tour this March.

Joined by hand-picked guests Honest Work.

Poster by Max Mitchell - @maxmitchell0

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Honest Work, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

