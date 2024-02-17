DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Palosanto x Magnifik Music: Samm, Ajna, Oktave

Paradise Club / The Edition Times Square
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Palosanto prensents Magnifik Music for their NY debut:

SAMM (Magnifik Music)

https://www.instagram.com/samm___music

AJNA (Magnific Music)

https://www.instagram.com/ajna__music

OKTAVE (Palosanto)

https://www.instagram.com/oktavemusik

ANTHONY P. (Reunion...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Palosanto.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Oktave, Anthony P., Samm (BE) and 1 more

Venue

Paradise Club / The Edition Times Square

701 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.