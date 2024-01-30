DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Il prigioniero del terrore

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Tue, 30 Jan, 8:30 pm
FilmCatania
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Una trama avvincente, un ribaltarsi continuo dei ruoli, un gioco di luci e ombre impressionante... il manifesto antinazista di Fritz Lang, un cult movie che compie ottanta anni ma tiene inchiodati allo schermo come non mai!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

