DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tine Hill- Tine created songs to run to.
The Lovinas- Trio known for their raw punk and power pop songs.
Stonem- Fordham students creating heavy rock with an upbeat twist.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.