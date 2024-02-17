DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Avant Garde Presents: The Vibeout Suite

Icehouse
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:30 pm
7:00PM DOORS // 8:30PM SHOW START // $25 GA/STANDING ROOM ADVANCE (+fees) // $30 AT THE DOOR // $35 SEATED ADVANCE (+fees) / $40 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING (+fees) // 21+

The Vibeout Suite presented by The Avant Garde is a unique blend of a mix-and-ming***...

This is a 21+ event
Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

