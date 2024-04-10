Top track

Dagger Threat

New Cross Inn
Wed, 10 Apr, 6:00 pm
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dagger Threat

New heavy sounds on BDHW, back in the UK for the first time in a while. Spinkick nu metal for mosherz.

https://www.instagram.com/daggerthreat/

https://linktr.ee/Daggerthreat

Postmortem Promises

Reunited Essex deathcore champions.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life + Stay True.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Postmortem Promises, Dagger Threat

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

