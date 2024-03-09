DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mauvais Présages: robdbloc + Yzaelamalice + Catchyy

IBOAT
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Plongez dans l'univers envoûtant de "Mauvais Présages", une nuit où l'obscurité fusionne avec le rythme effréné de la nouvelle génération rap. Laissez-vous emporter par une ambiance sombre et magnétique, où les âmes rebelles se réunissent pour célébrer la...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

robdbloc

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.