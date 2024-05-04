DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mellow & Sleazy + Piano People

Gorilla
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£23.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
One of South Africa's most talented duo come together to give the UK a show to remember.

Renowned for their significant style, an endless collaboration list & endless catalogue; Mellow & Sleazy are one of the scenes leading producer collectives.

Due to e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Louder Entertainment Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mellow and Sleazy

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

