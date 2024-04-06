DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SWAMI AND THE BED OF NAILS

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 6 Apr, 4:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Swami and The Bed of Nails

(featuring John Reis of Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt and Hot Snakes!)

with Cloak/Dagger and Rabid City

Saturday, April 6th, 2024

Early Show: Doors at 4:30 PM / Show at 5:15 PM

All Ages

All ages
Presented by Savage Party
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open4:30 pm

