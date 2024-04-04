DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Underrated x Safra: Alex Wann

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 4 Apr, 9:00 pm
DJHollywood
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Underrated x Safra presents: Alex Wann (Black Book Records) @ Kiss Kiss Bang Bang on Thursday, April 4th.

Support by Les Baklavas and Bondo.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Underrated Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alex Wann

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

