Chloe Petts - Toilet Humour - Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Mon, 4 Mar, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chloe Petts’ Toilet Humour is working up her new series for on the Radio. It explores the history of the loo and how we relate to one another within them. Starting in the latrines of Ancient Rome passing through to whatever George Michael was getting up to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
Chloe Petts

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

