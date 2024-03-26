DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gotobeat is excited to team up with Opia Community to welcome Piano Day at Piano Smithfield on March 26, 2024.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.