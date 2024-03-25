DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZEP

La Boule Noire
Mon, 25 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Avec son apparence frappante de 2,04 mètres de haut et sa présence unique, ZEP est un artiste que l'on n'oubliera pas de sitôt. Mais ce qui est encore plus frappant, c'est son talent musical et son style polyvalent en tant que multi-instrumentiste.

Tout public
Présenté par Media Nocte.
ZEP

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

