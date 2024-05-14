Top track

Daniela Pes - Arca

Daniela Pes

The Jago
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Daniela Pes is a Sardinian musician and singer-songwriter born in the heart of Gallura in 1992. Her voice and music elude classifications and predetermined containers. Daniela Pes is immersed in the flow of music, as a singer, as an instrumentalist, as an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daniela Pes

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

