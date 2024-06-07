Top track

Cassian & ICEHOUSE - Great Southern Land

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cassian

The Music Yard
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cassian & ICEHOUSE - Great Southern Land
Got a code?

About Cassian

Australian DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cassian makes dark, atmospheric deep house. His debut album, Laps (2020) – the inaugural release on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Rose Ave Records, and the culmination of five years of collaborations and sonic experimenta Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Join us Friday, June 7th as Grammy Award winning artist, Cassian is set to headline The Music Yard!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cassian

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- 21+

- Support: TBA

- Doors: 6pm

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

- Restrooms in the Studio located in venue behind main stage

- Order food from any bar at The Music Yard or Studio and pick up at Taco Window located in SouthBound on the parking lot side of building

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.