DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Australian DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cassian makes dark, atmospheric deep house. His debut album, Laps (2020) – the inaugural release on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Rose Ave Records, and the culmination of five years of collaborations and sonic experimenta
Read more
Join us Friday, June 7th as Grammy Award winning artist, Cassian is set to headline The Music Yard!
- 21+
- Support: TBA
- Doors: 6pm
- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service
- Uber/Lyft/train to venue
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the South Blvd entrance
- Restrooms in the Studio located in venue behind main stage
- Order food from any bar at The Music Yard or Studio and pick up at Taco Window located in SouthBound on the parking lot side of building
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.