- 21+

- Support: TBA

- Doors: 6pm

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

- Restrooms in the Studio located in venue behind main stage

- Order food from any bar at The Music Yard or Studio and pick up at Taco Window located in SouthBound on the parking lot side of building