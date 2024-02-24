DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Burial Beer Hall Presents: FOAMO

Eulogy
Sat, 24 Feb, 12:00 pm
GigsAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Burial Beer Hall Presents: FOAMO - A Tap Takeover featuring some of the finest lagers in the country on Saturday, 2/24 from 12-4 PM.

Since our opening this past November, it's become undeniable that our Eulogy crowd has a boundless thirst for crisp offeri...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.