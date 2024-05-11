DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aioli + Hot Jumbo Meat Rocket

The Sultan Room
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rock & roll is a dish best served TASTY! Aioli and Hot Jumbo Meat Rocket make their triumphant return in 2024 at The Sultan Room in an unmatched collision of flavors. Get lost in the sauce, go through the meat sweats, and enjoy yourself to a night of delic...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Jumbo Meat Rocket, Aioli

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.