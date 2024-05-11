DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rock & roll is a dish best served TASTY! Aioli and Hot Jumbo Meat Rocket make their triumphant return in 2024 at The Sultan Room in an unmatched collision of flavors. Get lost in the sauce, go through the meat sweats, and enjoy yourself to a night of delic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.