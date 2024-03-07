DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dan Ottewell

229
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

At just 17 years old Dan Ottewell is a singer, songwriter and guitarist who has already stunned world famous artists with his searing brand of poignant, straight to the vein self-penned lyrics and impressive acoustic guitar solos.

He has supported the lik...

This is an 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by 229.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through canopy on Great Portland Street.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.