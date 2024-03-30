DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Latino Life, the UK’s leading platform celebrating the vibrancy of Latin culture in the UK, is thrilled to announce Reggaeton Revolution. This landmark event commemorates 20 years of Urban Latin Culture in London, promising an unforgettable night of music,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.