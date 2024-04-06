Top track

Visualize: Franky Rizardo & ALISHA

Mint Warehouse
Sat, 6 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJLeeds
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The wizard Franky Rizardo and queen ALISHA land at Mint Warehouse in Leeds with Visualize on Saturday 6th April! Sign up now. Tickets on sale Friday 16th February.

Lineup: Franky Rizardo, ALISHA, Tommy Phillips, Emma Forster

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Visualize.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Franky Rizardo, ALISHA

Venue

Mint Warehouse

Aquatite House, Water Lane, Leeds LS11 9UD
Doors open10:00 pm
1000 capacity

