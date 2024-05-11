DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎟🎟🎟 PRÉ INSCRIPTION OUVERTE 🎟🎟🎟
MADAME LOYAL FESTIVAL
👉 11 MAI 2024 - PROCHE PARIS
🎡 𝗟𝗔 𝗙𝗘̂𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗘́𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘
#𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗬𝗔𝗟 #FESTIVAL
#ELECTRO #TRANCE #HOUSE #DEEPHOUSE #TECHNO #PARIS
🌳 Un parc de 800...
