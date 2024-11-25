DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Leela James

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RnB powerhouse, Leela James, the soulful and commanding singer/songwriter has shared the stage with the legendary James Brown, Robert Randolph, The Isley Brothers, Maxwell and Fantasia.

Bursting onto the scene with her debut album, A Change Is Gonna Come,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leela James

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

