Invasion

The Brit School
Sat, 25 May, 2:30 pm
TheatreLondon
Stuck in an unfamiliar world, surrounded by unfamiliar faces and forced to answer a question, who is on your side?

This play tackles themes of home, adventure, and what is the right side. With thrills and battles along the way, come and watch to find out...

U (Suitable for all)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
Venue

The Brit School

60 The Crescent, London, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open2:15 pm

