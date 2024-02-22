DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

4x4: A House Dance Party by Abnrml, Mndgmes & more

Sleepwalk
Thu, 22 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Boys are back in town with “4x4” another sleepless Thursday at Sleepwalk! We got a jam packed roster ready to keep you grooving and moving from 11-late!

Expect 4x4 , classic house, funky disco and a whole lot more! 🪩🕺🏾 . Your gonna need a cab 🚕 ho...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.