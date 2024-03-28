Top track

Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bad Thursday: Ozzy & Alice Cooper Tribute

Warehouse Concert Hall
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train
Got a code?

About

Warehouse Concert Hall Presents

BLIZZARD OF A MADMAN
Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

with:

SCOTTY COOPER
Tribute to Alice Cooper

www.warehouseniagara.com

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.