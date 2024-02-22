DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Get A Room w/ The Analysts & More

The End
Thu, 22 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
DJ's and Musicians from across New York will provide a night of techno, electroclash, and house. The lineup for the night will include DJ's, as well as live synth and drum machine performances.

It's a given that everyone will look great, some come dressed...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Analysts, Something Fun, Fluxxx

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

