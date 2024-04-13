DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Agriculture

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 13 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67
About Agriculture

Labelling their sound as “ecstatic black metal”, LA-based Agriculture pride themselves on putting a more positive spin on the genre. The noise, screams and dense instrumentation are all still present on their debut EP The Circle Chant (2022), but Agricultu Read more

Event information

Don't miss extreme black metal from Agriculture hitting Vitus this spring!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Agriculture

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

