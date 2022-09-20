Top track

Dankie Sounds Ibiza Weekend '24

Location to be announced, San Antonio
20 Sept - 22 Sept
PartyIbiza
£189.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's that time again for Dankie Sounds to pack their bags and head to the island of Ibiza to close off the Summer!

Get ready for the ultimate amapiano, afrobeats, and afrohouse experience on the party island of Ibiza at Dankie Sounds Ibiza 2024 Weekend! T...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dankie Sounds.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Dankie Sounds

Venue

Location to be announced, San Antonio

Ibiza, Ibiza, Balearic Islands 07820, Spain
Doors open3:00 pm

FAQs

When will General tickets be going on sale?

Friday 29th February 12pm

Will there be VIP tickets available?

VIP upgrades will become available. These will be sold as add ons to General Weekend Passes. You will need to purchase a General Weekend Pass before you can upgrade to a VIP Ticket.

Will tickets include flights and accommodation?

Tickets will not include flights and accommodation. Attendees will need to book their own flights and accommodation.

Where should I book my accommodation?

San Antonio

San Antonio Bay

Will there be an option to pay in instalments?

If you would like to pay in instalments please use the Clearpay option at checkout.

When should I arrive on the island?

We advise arriving on the Thursday 19th Sept. There will be Pre-Warm Up Parties available on that day too.

When does the first event start?

Events will begin in the afternoon on Friday 20th September.

