It's that time again for Dankie Sounds to pack their bags and head to the island of Ibiza to close off the Summer!
Get ready for the ultimate amapiano, afrobeats, and afrohouse experience on the party island of Ibiza at Dankie Sounds Ibiza 2024 Weekend! T...
Friday 29th February 12pm
VIP upgrades will become available. These will be sold as add ons to General Weekend Passes. You will need to purchase a General Weekend Pass before you can upgrade to a VIP Ticket.
Tickets will not include flights and accommodation. Attendees will need to book their own flights and accommodation.
San Antonio
San Antonio Bay
If you would like to pay in instalments please use the Clearpay option at checkout.
We advise arriving on the Thursday 19th Sept. There will be Pre-Warm Up Parties available on that day too.
Events will begin in the afternoon on Friday 20th September.
