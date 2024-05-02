DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ari Abdul

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super! présente Ari Abdul le 2 mai 2024 à La Maroquinerie

Tout public
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ari Abdul

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

