Top track

(She's) Just a Phase

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PUMA BLUE in concerto

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 26 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

(She's) Just a Phase
Got a code?

About

Jacob Allen è un cantautore, produttore e poeta meglio conosciuto come Puma Blue. La morte si annida come una dolce creatura nel cuore di Holy Waters, l'attesissimo seguito di In Praise of Shadows del 2021, in uscita in autunno via Blue Flowers.

Un salto...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Puma Blue

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.