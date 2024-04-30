Top track

Hotline TNT - I Thought You'd Change

Hotline TNT

Urban Spree
Tue, 30 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hotline TNT - I Thought You'd Change
About

Will Anderson believes in true love—as both concept and catalyst, aspiration and inspiration. During his 34 years, the Hotline TNT founder and architect has found such love perhaps half-a- dozen times. Each instance has prompted some enormous swing of comm...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Puschen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

