DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vindigo, Integra Pink, Babe Ruthless, Tadeeds DJ set

El Cid
Fri, 2 Feb, 9:30 pm
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Los Angeles alt-rock offers a searing new sound of indie meets grunge, cut for a whole new generation.

With a competitive live circuit built from the roots of house shows in the Bay Area, expanding to the Los Angeles scene at venues among the likes of the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

