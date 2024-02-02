DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Angeles alt-rock offers a searing new sound of indie meets grunge, cut for a whole new generation.
With a competitive live circuit built from the roots of house shows in the Bay Area, expanding to the Los Angeles scene at venues among the likes of the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.