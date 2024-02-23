Top track

Gallery Grooves

Lume Studios
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$39.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MTRNM presents: Gallery Grooves.

/ˈgæləri gruvz/ [noun]

  1. MTRNM’s debut in the city that never sleeps, featuring an exceptional blend of sound and visuals, making for an unparalleled audiovisual experience. Join us for a night at LUME...
This is a 21+ event
Presented by MTRNM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscaar, Zayd

Venue

Lume Studios

393 Broadway, 393 Broadway, New York City, New York 10013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

