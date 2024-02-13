DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wye Coday, Patty Gone, Emily Lucid

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:30 pm
TalkLos Angeles
Free
Communicator Series returns to the Poetic Research Bureau on Tuesday, February 13th for an evening of research performance and hybrid disidentifcations by Wye Coday and Emily Lucid, and a video screening with live voice-over by Patty Gone.

For this event,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Poetic Research Bureau
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

