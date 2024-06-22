Top track

Tarta Relena - Las Alamedas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Festival RZM

Bosc de Can Ribes
22 Jun - 24 Jun
GigsLa Cellera de Ter
From €52.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Els dies 22, 23 i 24 de juny torna el Festival Rizomes (RZM+), amb més de vint concerts, instal·lacions artístiques, activitats i moltes novetats sota la canòpia d'arbres del bosc de Can Ribes, a la vora del Ter.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Col·lectiu RZM
Venue

Bosc de Can Ribes

17166, La Cellera de Ter, Girona, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

