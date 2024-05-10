Top track

The Ice Queen

Sue Foley

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sue Foley live at Eddie's Attic!

Sue Foley is a virtual triple threat as a lead guitarist, singer and songwriter. Foley spent her early childhood in Canada, mesmerized by her father’s guitar and started her professional career at sixteen. By twenty-one, s...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sue Foley

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

