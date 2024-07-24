Top track

Fruit Basket

Osaka Monaurail

229
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With 7 studio albums, 2 live albums and a solid reputation as a must-see act, Osaka Monaurail are Japan's premiere funk orchestra.

Formed at Osaka University's jazz society in 1992, where, in search of an ever-tighter sound, the band progressed from Count...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Osaka Monaurail

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

