DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On 18 May, Anjunabeats travels north for an Outdoors takeover at Manchester’s Progress Centre - an open-air nightclub in the heart of the city. Join us for an all-day-long rave soundtracked by a lineup of Anjunabeats all-stars.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.