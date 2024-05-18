Top track

Anjunabeats

The Progress Centre
Sat, 18 May, 3:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £23.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On 18 May, Anjunabeats travels north for an Outdoors takeover at Manchester’s Progress Centre - an open-air nightclub in the heart of the city. Join us for an all-day-long rave soundtracked by a lineup of Anjunabeats all-stars.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Amy Wiles, Alex Sonata, Genix and 1 more

Venue

The Progress Centre

Progress Centre, Charlton Pl, Ardwick, Manchester M12 6HS
Doors open3:00 pm

